They Came for Good: A History of Jews in the USA

They Came For Good is the first comprehensive series to tell the little known story of 250 years of Jewish immigration in America. From the first Brazilian Jews who landed on Manhattan Island in 1654 through the end of the 19th Century, over 250,000 Jews came to our shores. They Came For Good looks at where they settled, how they adapted, survived and helped shape our country. Thoroughly researched using letters, diaries and documents of the time, the series also brings to light the first Jewish Americans who made significant contributions to American society. Assimilating into this society while maintaining a separate group identity was an issue for Jews from the very beginning, and with our heritage as a nation of immigrants, this story is therefore about all Americans.