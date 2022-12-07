Thick as Thieves

Not Available

Having served a three year jail sentence, small-time house burglar George Dobbs (Bob Hoskins) is released from prison one day earlier than expected,. When he arrives back at his Fulham, London terraced house, it is his best friend and fellow crook, Stan (John Thaw) who opens the door. It's immediately apparent that while Dobbs has been 'doing time', Stan has been 'doing his missus'. Wife Annie has affections for both men; a reluctant agreement is reached and a delicate menage-a-trois develops... Made by London Weekend Television (LWT) for the ITV Network.