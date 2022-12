Not Available

Tarnsai (Pinky) has the power of water, Plerngpit (Grace) has the power of fire, Eurngsai (Benz) has the power of earth/soil, and Wayuta (Jieb) has the power of wind. They found an old book in a cave when they were in the forest for a class fieldtrip. After they found it, they were in the process to learn how to use their powers. They accidently learned it through the dark forces with a dark master who taught them.