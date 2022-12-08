Not Available

Thin Ice is a BBC2 comedy set around a Derby ice rink and the cut throat world of amateur ice skating. The series was written by Simon Carlyle and Gregor Sharp and produced by John Ruston who previously worked on the brilliant 'Phoenix Nights'. At the height of Torvill and Dean's popularity, the Derby Ice Bowl was state of the art, but times have changed for owner/manager Roy Piper and the Ice Bowl has seen better days. Likeable mum Jeanette, trains the junior 'Penguins' while her talented daughter Trisha harbours a dream to compete in the British Figure Skating Championships like her rebel friend Natalie. But chatelaine of the ice rink Barbara will do almost anything to thwart Jeanette and Trisha's plans - if her star pupil Natalie wins the competition, her career might be catapulted into the more glamorous surroundings of Deeside. Deborah Findlay (State Of Play, Vanity Fair) plays Jeanette and Marion McLoughlin (Peak Practice, Family Affairs) is Barbara. The series also features Marc Wootton (Nighty Night, Shirley Ghostman) as Dennis and Charles Dale (from Coronation Street as Rocky). Nina Wadia (Goodness Gracious Me, Thin Blue Line) and Maria McErlane (Fast Show, Eurotrash) make appearances too.