Momoko Uchida lives in an expensive apartment in Tokyo. She is a manga writer. Momoko Uchida is in her second marriage and has a son attending a university. Her friend Mizuki Tomizawa is the same age her and lives in the same apartment building. One day, a newlywed couple, including wife Rumi Kamoi, move into the same apartment building. The newlywed husband is Momoko Uchida's ex-husband. They divorced 20 years ago.