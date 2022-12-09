Think Before You Marry

Not Available

Marriage and divorce come a little too easily in modern Beijing society. When Long Xia and Yu Xiao Yu are both betrayed by their partners in different ways, they meet in Beijing and end up becoming roommates. But when their parents find out that they are cohabitating, they force the two to get married. Long Xia and Xiao Yu accept the situation without much thought. After marriage, the down-to-earth Xiao Yu discovers that the more materialistic Long Xia is her polar opposite. As conflicts arise with regular frequency between the impetuous newlyweds, they discover the importance of really getting to know someone before jumping in marriage. Can the unlikely couple make their marriage work?