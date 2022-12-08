Not Available

For the second half of the twentieth century, the Third Reich has been deliberated and dissected. Now, as the “Greatest Generation” fades into history, the image of 40,000 uniformed Nazis goose-stepping in perfect synchronization represents all most Americans know about history’s most dangerously successful totalitarian government. Dig deep beneath the surface of our collective understanding of the Third Reich as HISTORY unearths what we don’t know about the individuals who comprised one of the most fascinating and complex regimes of recent history. THIRD REICH: THE RISE AND FALL uncovers familiar anecdotes and fascinating details about the people who comprised the Nazi Party, and raids the treasure trove of archives the Nazis left behind, including rarely seen German newsreel recordings along with other unique footage carried home by Russian troops.