Thirty Something

When a 30-year-old woman hits a career and personal low, can she rebuild her life? He Mei Liang should be at the peak of her career and life, but she actually finds herself out of a job. She used to work in medical equipment sales, but she let people walk all over her while she was too afraid to stand up for herself, so she ends up hitting rock bottom. Although she used to look down on insurance salespeople, Mei Liang gets a job in the insurance industry and is determined to succeed. Mei Liang is partnered with the more veteran insurance salesman, You Zi Jie, who tries to prevent her from making too many gaffes in her new job. Can Zi Jie help Mei Liang rebuild her life and career?