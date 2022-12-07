Not Available

This is Civilisation

  Documentary

Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

Inspired by Lord Clark's landmark series, Civilisation, this new four-part series follows artist and critic Matthew Collings as he makes a more personal selection of the greatest artistic moments and monuments of history. From the ancient Greeks to modern times, Collings examines how they have shaped our world. In doing so, he is offering a unique perspective on today's social and political issues. Collings' exploration takes him on an epic journey to stunning locations across Europe, Egypt, China and the United States.

