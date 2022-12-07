Not Available

This is Emily Yeung is a live action preschool series featuring, Emily a dynamic, six year old host, who leads children and adults alike through a new era of discovery utilizing her unique perspective. In this original and refreshingly spontaneous show, Emily plays, learns, shares, and socializes with everyone from farmers to fireworks experts, to prima ballerina's and balloon artists. Each episode introduces a new experience related to what children are interested in. A special guest accompanies Emily and facilitates learning in a risk-free, exciting environment. Whether learning about sushi, snowboarding or the space shuttle each episode looks at the world through Emily's eyes allowing children to connect with this age-appropriate role model who is essentially just like them. Using this natural, unscripted format, Emily investigates the world through her own candid comments and questions engaging everyone she meets. The result is an extraordinary show that entertains and teaches.