Known as the place "Where Hip Hop Lives," New York's globally recognized #1 radio station HOT 97 is teaming up with VH1 to take viewers on a behind-the-scenes look into the Big Apple's go-to destination for Hip Hop and R&B with the debut of "This Is HOT 97." "This Is HOT 97" is a 30-minute unscripted comedy series that gives viewers a look inside this iconic radio brand. HOT 97 may be the global mecca of Hip Hop and R&B music, yet this crew functions more as a family than a group of coworkers -- they go hard for each other, but above all they live, eat and breathe HOT 97. The series will also feature cameos from the well-known celebrities who regularly visit HOT 97 as on-air guests including Kanye West, Macklemore, Rick Ross, Mack Wilds, Wale and many more. Each episode of "This Is HOT 97" will draw upon the ambitions, rivalries and quirky personalities of the cast to capture all of the comedic and sometimes downright awkward moments that happen at the station on a daily basis.