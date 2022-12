Not Available

Jinsy boasts nine parishes of huge beauty and incredible diversity (ten, if you include the largely unsavoury parish of Kraw): from the silt-banks of West Zententerton to the mud-crags of Pondarea, from the serated cliff-mounds of Nool parish to the grassy-under-ridgettes of Helleetertrond (now reopened to the public and officially declared non-toxic). This is Jinsy is a surreal comedy show set on the fictional island of Jinsy.