This Is Modern Art was a six-part TV series written and presented by the English art critic Matthew Collings. It was broadcast in 1998 on Channel 4. At the time the head of Channel 4 was Michael Jackson. The commissioning editor was Janey Walker. Both had worked with Collings on the BBC2 arts magazine program The Late Show. The series won several awards including a BAFTA. It became popular both because of its sometimes jokey and sometimes thoughtful explanations of the work and attitude of a new wave of artists that had recently been publicized in the British mass media, and because of its author's witty and irreverent, though clearly highly informed, commentary style.
