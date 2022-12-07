This Is Not My Life

Not Available

In the peaceful, leafy New Zealand suburb of Waimoana, a man wakes up in a lovely home, to his lovely wife and children. The only problem is that he can't remember anything. Not who he is, ever having a wife and kids, not even his own name. The people around him call him Alec Ross, but he only has their word for that. Setting out to discover what's going on, he stumbles upon the truth - this is not his life. Now he must try and unravel the mystery of Waimoana - and get out alive!