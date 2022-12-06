Not Available

Welsh singer Tom Jones starred in his own variety series titled, This Is Tom Jones which was filmed in both Los Angeles and London, England. Performances by artists from every genre, Rock, Country, Jazz, Gospel and other types of music, this hour of entertainment brought us some of the most unusual performances on TV. At the end of each show Tom's Welsh parting words were, "Gwyn eich byd a dymunaf i chwi lawenydd bob amser" ("May you always be well and be happy"), became the Jones signature for bidding an audience good night.