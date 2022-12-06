This is Wonderland

Not Available

A short lived Canadian Drama depicting the day to day life of lawyers and cases in Toronto courthouses. The show revolves around Alice De Raey (Cara Pifko, "Our Hero"), a young criminal lawyer thrown into a justice system bursting at the seams. She encounters an endless procession of characters-ranging from the truly desperate to the wonderfully bizarre. Alice, with a good-natured openness that cloaks a tenacious, committed spirit, finds herself on a journey that constantly tests her patience and compassion. Set in Toronto's Old City Hall, cast regulars Michael Riley (Power Play, Interrogation of Michael Crow), Michael Murphy (Magnolia), Michael Healey (Robocop), Siu Ta (Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle), Eric Peterson (Corner Gas, Trudeau) and Kathryn Winslow (The Safety of Objects) - CBC.ca Description