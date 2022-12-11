This is Youth

Not Available

Popular actress Ren Keying is a well-known entertainer. Her charming appearance and cute smile have won her the hearts of thousands of boys and has many fans. However, the heroine is often complained by netizens for "no culture", so the brokerage company angrily asks Ren Keying to return to school to supplement cultural courses. The principal of the school asked her to join the Student Union as the Minister of Culture and Entertainment. In the student union, she met such interesting characters as Xia Bai, the vice chairman of the student union, the clever and steady vice minister of the Ministry of Culture and Entertainment Lin Rijiu, and the lively and cheerful minister of the external relations department. The heroine will have a series of interesting stories with them, and wonderful campus life will be waiting for her!