This Life (2015)

We all live our lives knowing we’re going to die. For one woman, this truth hits hard, and the effect transforms not only her own existence, but also the lives of everyone who loves her. Set in contemporary Montreal, THIS LIFE is a family saga focusing on Natalie Lawson, an accomplished columnist and single mother in her early forties whose terminal cancer diagnosis sends her on a quest to prepare her teenage children for life without her. Her tight-knit family – sister, two brothers and parents – do the best they can to help her, while coping with their own responses to this revelation. THIS LIFE is a funny, honest, heartfelt series about a regular family whose world turns upside down overnight. Faced with the uncertainty of life, each Lawson does their best to embrace the absurdity of the journey, while confronting the drama that comes with all of their choices big and small.