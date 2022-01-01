Not Available

Since 1988 This Morning has brought smiles to millions of housewives and husbands, with its mix of current affairs, celebrity gossip, food, wine, clothes, TV and anything else going on in the world. The show is currently in its 22nd series and was completely relaunched ahead of its start, as for the first time in some years it took 6 weeks off. From the weekend of Saturday 20th March 2010, the show began airing 7 days week, with additional episodes airing on the weekends This Morning: Saturday and This Morning: Sunday, featuring highlights of the weeks shows and new content, hosted by regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. Between Series 1 and Series 13 (1988 - 2001), husband and wife team Richard Madeley & Judy Finigan hosted, however from 1998 Fridays were hosted between Caron Keating & Ross Kelly (Series 10) and John Leslie & Fern Britton (Series 11). When Richard & Judy departed, originally Coleen Nolan and Twiggy hosted Mondays to Thursdays and John & Fern took over on Fridays. When the viewing figures dropped considerably, Coleen & Twiggy were replaced permanently by John & Fern. In 2002 when certain allegations were made in the press about John, he was dismissed and replaced by Phillip Schofield. In 2003 (Series 15) Lorraine Kelly joined the team replacing Fern on Mondays and Fridays, allowing her more time with her family. In 2006 (Series 18) Lorraine left the show to concentrate on her show on GMTV, meaning Phil & Fern presented Monday to Thursday and Eamonn Holmes & Ruth Langsford presented on a Friday. Ruth & Eamonn also have presented on school holidays since joining the show. At the end of series 21, a pay dispute led to Fern Britton leaving the show and when it returned for its new look in September 2009, Holly Willoughby took over Mondays to Thursdays.