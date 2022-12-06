Not Available

This Morning With Richard Not Judy or TMWRNJ was a British comedy television programme, written by and starring Lee and Herring (the comedians Stewart Lee and Richard Herring), made and broadcast by the BBC. Two series were broadcast in 1998 and 1999 on BBC2. The name was a satirical reference to ITV's This Morning which was at the time popularly referred to as This Morning with Richard and Judy. The show was a reworking of old material from their previous work together (radio and TV) along with new characters. The show was hosted in a daytime chat show format in front of a live studio audience, although it featured a small proportion of pre-recorded location inserts. It was structured by the often strange obsessions of Richard Herring, examples include his rating of the milk of all creatures and attempting to popularise the acronym of the show (TMWRNJ) (in the style of Tiswas). The show featured (and acknowledged its use of) repetition, with regular and vigilant viewers being rewarded by jokes that would make no sense to casual viewers. The show seemed to oscillate between the intellectual and puerile, however irony was often used, even though the citing of irony as an excuse was mocked by the show's stars in one of many self-referential jokes.