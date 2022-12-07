Not Available

Dawn O’Porter loves vintage clothing. She thinks it’s crazy to buy boring, mass-produced clothes when there’s thousands of quality pieces in hundreds of shops that are totally unique, beautifully made, look fantastic and don’t cost the earth. This Old Thing will celebrate vintage fashion, show how to repair and revive clothing to bring it up to date, and hope to cure the country’s addiction to fast fashion – one wardrobe at a time. Dawn sets out to prove that classic clothes from the past can be the way forward. Each week Dawn will take on a vintage virgin and introduce them to the alternative world of fashion. Acting as stylist she will help them make the most of hand-me-downs and thrifty finds to make a real style statement.