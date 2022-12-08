Not Available

"This vs That" is a new series that uses science to reveal the answers to life's most vexing mysteries. Like which is a faster way to get through traffic, stay in your lane or weave in and out? Or which animal is really smarter, a dog or a cat? Or which flotation device is more likely to save your life in the event of a "water landing" (i.e, plane crash), the life vest or the seat cushion? Partnered with the leaders in their fields, dynamic experiments are conducted that will reveal simple, unadulterated truths. Site: http://thisvsthatshow.com