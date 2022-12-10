Not Available

This Week

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    This Week is the Sunday morning political affairs program airing on the ABC television network. The program is currently hosted by George Stephanopoulos, who also serves as co-anchor of the network's morning news program Good Morning America. Former Good Morning America and World News Tonight anchor Charles Gibson performs the voice-over heard during the opening titles of This Week. The program is initially aired at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, although many stations air the program at a later slot, especially those in other time zones.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images