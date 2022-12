Not Available

A spin-off of the award-winning historical drama "Upstairs, Downstairs," continues the lives, loves and exploits of impetuous chauffeur Thomas (John Alderton) and irrepressible parlor maid Sarah (Pauline Collins). Two of the most colorful characters from the original series, Thomas and Sarah have now left the Bellamy household and begin a new life together as they attempt to strike it rich in Edwardian England.