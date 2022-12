Not Available

Those Scurvy Rascals is a children's animated series following the adventures of three underwear obsessed pirates. First aired by Nickelodeon UK in May 2005, it is now broadcast worldwide. The main characters Sissy Le Poop, Smelly Pete and Shark Bait (plus Polly the Parrot) all live on the ship called "The Soiled Pair" and go on a different random adventure in every episode. The series was developed and produced by Blue-Zoo Productions and is owned by Entara.