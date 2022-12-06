Not Available

Those Who Can't follows three trouble-making teachers, played by show creators Adam Cayton-Holland, Andrew Orvedahl and Ben Roy of the Denver-based comedy troupe The Grawlix. More inept than the kids they teach, they're out to beat the system as they struggle to survive each day on their own terms. Joining them is Maria Thayer (Eagleheart) as the school librarian with an insuppressible passion for life.