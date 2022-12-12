Not Available

Travel to the Mediterranean with Three, a new Lust Cinema Original starring adult performers Gia Green, Bunnie Bennett, and Sylvan, directed by Erika Lust herself. Three is more than just a threesome movie; it’s a dramatic five-part explicit adult series that explores the joys, trials and tribulations of ethical non-monogamy and the start of a throuple’s love story. This is a realistic, multilingual exploration of human sexuality and desire spoken in Spanish, English and Italian, following Ingrid, Andrea and David as they fall in love underneath the Spanish sun.