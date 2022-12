Not Available

Takuto Hirabayashi now works at a company, Kyohei Hano works at a trading company and Hajime works for an apparel brand. The three of them are friends since high school and live together in a share house. A day when they come back home they find a baby inside the house with the writing "It's your son". No-one of them wants the baby and they keep on blaming each other, but the child falls sick and they are forced to take care of him.