Three Day Nanny

Kathryn Mewes brings her 20 years of experience as a professional nanny to bear with her unique, three day plan of action to help families. Nanny Mewes lives with the families around the clock for three days to help them tackle everything from faddy eaters to out-of-control behavior and sleepless nights, and restoring order to households in distress. With coaching, advice and practical exercises, this modern-day Mary Poppins can transform parenting styles and restore harmony to family life.