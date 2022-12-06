Not Available

Three Dead Trolls in a Baggie is a Canadian comedy group from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The troupe formed in 1987 and quickly came to national attention as perhaps the most popular performers on the Canadian Fringe Festival circuit in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The Trolls initially did sketch comedy, often on risqué or controversial subjects, along with humourous songs. One of their most famous songs, "The Toronto Song", which makes fun of Canada’s regional rivalries by insulting the city of Toronto and eventually most of the rest of the country as well, originates from this period. The original Trolls were Wes Borg, Joe Bird, Neil Grahn and Cathleen Rootsaert. Mr. Frank Van Keeken was the fifth member of the troupe on the TV show.