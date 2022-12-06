Not Available

Welcome to the Three for the Road guide at TV Tome. This unsuccessful and now totally forgotten "Family Hour" drama was MTM's first 60-minute series. It focussed on the assignments of photojournalist Pete Karras, who somewhat improbably moved around the U.S. in a custom-built motorhome complete with his two sons. (You'd think he's be beaten out by competitors who could fly to assignments without their families.) The premise was, of course, just an excuse for a disguised anthology drama like The Fugitive or Route 66, in which the main characters would enter a new town and a new dramatic situation each week.