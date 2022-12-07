Three Hungry Boys

Not Available

Hugh Fearnley Whittingstall challenges three marine biologists, Trevor Thom and Tim, to live off the land and holiday for an entire month, without spending a penny. Hugh has given the boys a campervan filled with fuel, some very basic rations, a ferry pass to navigate the Western Isles, and set them loose in one of the richest natural larders of the British Isles: the west coast of Scotland. The boys are allowed to work for food, but never for money, and leave no stone unturned as they travel through Oban, Mull, Tiree, Fort William and Ardnamurchin in their quest to survive. In the first programme, discovering that their fishing skills and foraging techniques aren't the reliable belly fillers they'd hoped, the three hungry men head into Oban in search of some work in exchange for food.