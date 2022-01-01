Not Available

Three Inches is an American action with science fiction made-for-television film, intended to serve as the pilot episode for a new series. Created by writer-producer Harley Peyton and directed by Jace Alexander it aired on Syfy on December 29, 2011. The show follows a group of people with superhuman abilities, focusing on Walter Spackman, played by Noah Reid, an underachiever who develops a telekinetic ability after being struck by lightning. The movie received favorable reviews, however, there is no information about making a TV series.