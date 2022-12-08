Not Available

Vincent Sima (Kenneth Ma) is a lazy slacker who works as a temporary actor. Addicted to video games, Vincent is passionate in playing the Three Kingdoms video game and becomes a master in game strategy. Due to a typhoon, Vincent is transported back in time to the Three Kingdoms era, where he meets historical figures, Zhuge Liang (Raymond Lam), Liu Bei (Lee Kwok Lun 李國麟), Zhang Fei (Savio Tsang 曾偉權), and Zhou Yu (Ruco Chan). Utilizing his unusual strategies, Vincent engages in a battle of wits with Zhuge Liang. Vincent becomes a valued strategist in the Three Kingdoms era, rising in prominence and shaping key historical events. Falling in love with Liu Bei’s maid, Song Yau (Tavia Yeung), Vincent’s life becomes more absorbed in a world he does not truly belong to. Vincent shares one night of intimacy with Song Yau. Source: http://www.jaynestars.com/news/synopsis-of-three-kingdoms-rpg/