Three Meals a Day

A South Korean outdoor cooking-reality show with self-sufficient organic life. The fixed casts of the show are South Korean actor, Lee Seo-jin and beast-dol, Ok Taec-yeon. On the program, they live in a little country village in the Jeongseon, Gangwon-do province and use whatever food they find there to create three meals. An outdoor variety program in which its participants live out on an unfamiliar and secluded countryside to eat. Joining the show will be Lee Seo Jin, as well as beast-dol, 2PM's Taecyeon. The two men live together in a little country village in the Gangwon-do province and use whatever food they find there to create three meals. Putting the familiar and comfortable city behind them, they're expected to cause much entertainment as they search for food in nature without getting any help.