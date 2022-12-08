Not Available

Three Meals A Day - Fishing Village is a spin-off reality show from Three Meals A Day set on the remote Manjae Island. It stars actors Cha Seung Won, Yoo Hae Jin, and Son Ho Jun. The actors featured on the program must subsist on food they can find in their immediate environment, which in this case means catching and preparing fish. The original show "Three Meals - In Gangwon Province" starred Lee Seo Jin and 2PM's Taecyeon. They had to forage. But as this spin-off was set in a fishing village, preparing a meal means fishing.