Not Available

Three Men in a Boat is a television comedy/documentary series produced by Liberty Bell Productions for BBC Two starring Dara Ó Briain, Rory McGrath and Griff Rhys Jones, first shown on 3 January 2006. In this first rendition, the three participants rowed in a replica wooden skiff from Kingston upon Thames to Oxford. The BBC subsequently commissioned and aired Three Men in Another Boat, Three Men in More Than One Boat, Three Men go to Ireland, Three Men go to Scotland; Three Men go to Venice, and Three Men go to New England, broadcast in 2008, 2009, 2009/2010, 2010 and 2011 respectively. Every series, bar the first, has featured the music from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series. In late October 2011, a production team was shooting in Provincetown, Massachusetts, America's oldest art colony, at the tip of Cape Cod.