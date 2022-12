Not Available

The residents of Milford (a small town about two hours from Boston), start to live each day as if it was their last (carpe diem taken to the extreme), when scientist prove that their is a meteor headed straight for Earth and it will crash land right in their town square. The only hitch is that they have no idea when it will hit! It could be 5 hours, days, weeks, or even decades. The series will focus on a single family and how this news influences and changes their lives.