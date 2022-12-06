Not Available

Three Up, Two Down

    Sam Tyler (Michael Elphick) moves into the basement flat of the house owned by his son Nick (Ray Burdis). Unknown to Nick, his wife Angie (Lysette Anthony) has promised the flat to her mother, Daphne Trenchard (Angela Thorne). Nick and Angie arrive at a compromise by which Sam and Daphne will share the basement flat. This leads to some difficulties, particularly for Daphne, who thinks that Sam is coarse and vulgar. Sam, on the other hand, would like a much closer relationship with Daphne.

