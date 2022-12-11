Not Available

Wicked lawyer Shirai Shinnosuke, who goes for profitable cases only, gets a case asking him to retrieve a famous painting stolen by the criminal of a robbery and murder case. While negotiating with the criminal without the police's knowledge, he gets the painting back but ends up being framed as the criminal instead. In order to clear his name, Shirai works with police officer Sotogawa (Koike Keisuke) and Nakano Hitomi the general affairs department of Metropolitan Police Department to overcome the crisis.