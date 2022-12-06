Not Available

This hour-long anthology series was hosted by Boris Karloff, who each week brought you a tale of spine-tingling suspense. Karloff would open each episode with a brief onscreen appearance (in the tradition of "Alfred Hitchcock Presents"), setting the scene for the story to follow and introducing us to the cast. Occasionally the hour was divided into two or sometimes even three separate tales, and Boris Karloff himself acted in several episodes. The earlier entries lean more towards straight mystery and suspense, while later shows deal directly with horror and the occult.