Not Available

The Through My Eyes mini-series takes its' name from Lindy's book of the same name. It was broadcast in Australia in November 2004, and in New Zealand in August 2005, and is now available on DVD in those countries. Miranda Otto portrayed Lindy masterfully, virtually 'becoming' Lindy as Lindy struggled to comprehend the loss of her baby, and the forces arrayed against her. Craig McLachlan as Michael is like watching the very setting the scenes were based on. Peter O'Brien gave a superb performance as Crown Prosecutor Ian Barker planning and executing his courtroom strategies.