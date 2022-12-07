Throwdown with Bobby Flay

Not Available

Chef Bobby Flay is on a secret mission to challenge the absolute masters in one kind of cooking—award winning BBQers, bakers, pizza makers and more—some with a roomful of trophies to prove it. In each episode, one of these cooks thinks Food Network is shooting their profile for a show. What they don't know is that Bobby is going to drop in for a surprise visit and challenge them to an unexpected cook-off. Since they're in their element and Bobby's out of his, prepare for an exciting, tension-filled competition.