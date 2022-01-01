Not Available

Whattap playas? Maybe you read the Cliffnotes. Maybe yo bitch ass even read the book. But if you wanna roll with the big dawgs and keep it scholarly up in this bitch, you best check yo self and tune in to Thug Notes, son. hug Notes is an American educational web series that summarizes and analyzes various literary works in a comedic manner. Thug Notes first aired on June 3, 2013, on YouTube, with the pilot episode centered on Crime and Punishment. The host of the series is Sparky Sweets, Ph.D., portrayed by actor and comedian Greg Edwards.