Thumb Wrestling Federation is an American children's live-action television series and is a part of TMi on BBC Two, BBC1 and the CBBC channel in the United Kingdom. It was previously shown on Cartoon Network and Kids' WB in the United States. TWF currently airs weekdays at 4:55pm on Cartoon Network Philippines, with half-hour recap editions Saturdays at 11:30am. The program's creator is Larry Schwarz of Animation Collective. The show centers around two rival thumb wrestling teams in the style of professional wrestling, including colorful characters and over-the-top emotions and antics. The protagonists, the Dexteras, wrestle against their rivals, the Sinistras, in the quest to win the coveted TWF title. The wrestling bouts are hosted by two thumb commentators, Dick Thompson and retired TWF wrestler Colonel Cossack. TWF originated as a television series before being licensed for toys, apparel, and collectibles.