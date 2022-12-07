Not Available

Danger. Excitement. Adventure. It's just another day in paradise " Randolph Spencer and Martin Brubaker were ex-Navy SEALS-turned-mercenaries who hired themselves out as soldiers of fortune to deliver their own brand of justice. On their missions, Spence and Bru relied heavily on Thunder, which was a souped-up, gadget-ridden speedboat originally built by Spencer for the U.S. Government. The television series was basically based on the 1993 DTV movie "Thunder In Paradise", which also had two sequels, part two in 1994, and part three in 1995. An interesting bit of info: While filming Thunder In Paradise in Florida, which is where WCW filmed its Saturday TV show in the same lot, Hogan, who had retired from wrestling, was offered a great contract from then WCW owner Ted Turner. Help bring Thunder In Paradise to DVD by voting at TVShowsOnDVD.com. You must register at the website before voting.