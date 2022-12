Not Available

THUNDER JET is a 52-episode anime adaptation of the Japanese manga, Ginga Sengoku Gun Yuuden Rai (trans. The Heroes of Galaxy Wars), which was written and illustrated by Johji Manabe. It was originally released on 8 April 1994 to 31 March 1995 on the TV Tokyo network in Japan. Other title translations of the anime include Galaxy Warring State Chronicle Rai and Thunder Jet: Raiders of the Galaxy Empire.