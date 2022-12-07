Not Available

After the collapse of the Sacred Galaxy Empire, a battle for control of the Milky Way Constellation breaks out among the War Lords. From the chaos of outerspace emerges a young courageous warrior, "THUNDER JET". THUNDER JET is a fearless warrior to his foes but to others, he is a gentle soul, dependable and loyal. Two powerful forces aspire to reign over the entire Empire, Dan-Joe ruler of the North Region of the Milky Way and Queen Mussamney, ruler of the Southern Region. THUNDER JET sees the ensuing battle and ponders the ultimate goal. Is it power and glory these rulers seek or a peaceful Milky Way under one rule? THUNDER JET realizes the importance of this battle and the purpose of his destiny.