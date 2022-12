Not Available

Thunder Mask (サンダーマスク Sandāmasuku) is a partially lost tokusatsu series produced by Toyo Agency (now Sotsu Co. Ltd) in 1972. Out of the whole series, epiosdes 1, 3, 6-7, 12-13, 19, and 26 are known to have been preserved. After conquering numerous planets, the evil Devil Dekanda sets his eyes on conquering the earth, but three scientists manage to find a superhero called "Thunder Mask". Thunder Mask goes on to battle the numerous monsters sent down by: Devil Dekanda.