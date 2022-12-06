Not Available

It is the year 2086. Mankind's never ending quest for knowledge is pushing it further and further into the unknown and uncharted areas. But the challenges of space exploration, energy development and scientific technology and superiority are equalled by the dangers that face these 21st Century pioneers. Spearheading dangerous missions and answering last chance distress calls with a dazzling array of vehicles, equipment and space age technology. Thunderbirds 2086 are ready to challenge the impossible, defy the most perilous odds and take untold risks in defence of the universe.